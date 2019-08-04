Piscotty (knee) went 2-for-3 in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

Both of the hits were singles. Piscotty missed over a month with the injury, but he should return to a near-everyday role as the Athletics' primary right fielder. The pair of hits raised his season average to .247 with nine homers and 34 RBI across 76 games this year.

