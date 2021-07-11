Piscotty went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Rangers.
Piscotty, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning, put the game away in the 11th with his two-run blast off Texas reliever Spencer Patton. It was the fifth homer of the year for Piscotty, who has just a .635 OPS in 157 plate appearances this season.
