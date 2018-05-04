Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Goes deep in loss
Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.
Piscotty provided the only run on the night for the Athletics, blasting an impressive 443-foot solo shot in the fifth. It was only the 27-year-old's second round tripper of the season, with the first having come back on April 14. Despite the relative dearth of extra-base hits, Piscotty has been productive, having hit safely in five of his last six games and 15 of the last 19 overall.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Situated on bench Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Doubles, scores in Sunday's loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Knocks in three Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Keeps surging in Monday's win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Hits first home run•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Extends modest hitting streak Friday•
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.