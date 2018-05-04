Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

Piscotty provided the only run on the night for the Athletics, blasting an impressive 443-foot solo shot in the fifth. It was only the 27-year-old's second round tripper of the season, with the first having come back on April 14. Despite the relative dearth of extra-base hits, Piscotty has been productive, having hit safely in five of his last six games and 15 of the last 19 overall.

