Piscotty (calf) started both Tuesday's and Wednesday's games against Albuquerque for Triple-A Las Vegas and went 2-for-8 with a walk.

Piscotty logged a full complement of five plate appearances as the designated hitter Tuesday. He then started in right field and took four more at-bats Wednesday prior to being subbed out for a defensive replacement late. The veteran outfielder appears to have gotten through both tests setback-free, although the Athletics may want to give him another game or two to corroborate his health before activation is considered.