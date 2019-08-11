Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Has been dealing with flu
Piscotty, who is out of Sunday's lineup against the White Sox, has been dealing with the flu, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This probably won't affect his availability next week, especially with Oakland having an off day Monday. Chad Pinder is starting in right field and hitting seventh in his place.
