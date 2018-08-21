Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Has big day against Rangers
Piscotty went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three runs scored in Oakland's 9-0 victory over Texas on Monday.
It was the 16th long ball of the season for Piscotty, who also laced his 34th double of the season as part of an explosive nine-run effort from Oakland's lineup. He's had a relatively quiet month of August after launching eight homers in July, but overall he's having solid campaign at the dish for Oakland, as Piscotty is now slashing .255/.315/.450 through 420 at-bats.
