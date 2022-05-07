Piscotty will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 calf strain Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old was removed from Friday's game against the Twins after hurting his calf while running the bases, and he underwent an MRI that revealed a Grade 1 strain. Once Piscotty is cleared to return, he'll likely see a decrease in playing time since Ramon Laureano (suspension) is slated to make his season debut Sunday.