Piscotty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Piscotty will cede his spot in the Oakland outfield to Skye Bolt, who is rewarded with a second consecutive start after going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss. Dating back to the All-Star break, Piscotty is hitting .231 with three home runs and two doubles in 12 games. While that level of production isn't anything special, it might be enough for Piscotty to hold down a near-everyday role, given the Athletics' lack of appealing alternatives.