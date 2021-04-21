Piscotty is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After a brief stint on the paternity list, Piscotty returned to the team for Tuesday's doubleheader win. He started in right field in the first end of the twin bill, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base. Piscotty ended up sitting out the nightcap, and he'll remain on the bench for the series finale Wednesday, as Seth Brown picks up a second straight start in right field.