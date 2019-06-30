The Athletics placed Piscotty (knee) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

He'll be on the shelf at least through the All-Star break after exiting Saturday's win over the Angels with a right knee sprain following an awkward slide into second base. Piscotty was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday as the Athletics look to determine the extent of the injury, but those test results aren't yet available. While Piscotty is sidelined, Chad Pinder and Mark Canha are likely to see extra action in the corner outfield.

