Piscotty (calf) went 5-for-10 with a hit by pitch and two runs in games with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday.
The recovering outfielder may well be deemed ready for activation after that encouraging sample, which constituted his third and fourth rehab games with the Aviators. Piscotty has started in right field in two of those contests and seemingly gotten through them without setbacks, so a return to the Athletics may well be imminent.
