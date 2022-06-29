Piscotty (calf), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 0-for-3 in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

The veteran hit well during his rehab stint with Triple-A Las Vegas but couldn't do anything to help a moribund Athletics offense Tuesday. Piscotty filled the DH role in his return, but after playing the outfield in multiple games with the Aviators, he could certainly be back out in the field for the Athletics in short order as well.