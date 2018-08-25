Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Twins.

Piscotty tagged reliever Addison Reed for a solo shot -- his 17th of the year -- in the ninth inning. Piscotty is having a serviceable year, hitting .257 with 35 doubles, 57 RBI and 55 runs, and he's hitting .298/.344/.526 over his last 15 games. The downside is that he's not getting on base at a great rate (.317 on-base percentage for the year) which hurts his value.

More News
Our Latest Stories