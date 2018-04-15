Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Mariners.

After a very slow start to the season, Piscotty has put together a four-game hitting streak. Entering Saturday's game, he had a respectable 17.3 percent strikeout rate with the problem being that his groundball rate was at nearly 70 percent. With his home run Saturday being his first extra-base hit during his hit streak, it remains to be seen if he will start to lift the ball more consistently.