Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Hits first home run
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Mariners.
After a slow start to the season, Piscotty has put together a four-game hitting streak. Entering Saturday's game, he had a respectable 17.3 percent strikeout rate with the problem being that his groundball rate was at nearly 70 percent. With his home run Saturday being his first extra-base hit during the streak, it remains to be seen if he will start to lift the ball more consistently.
