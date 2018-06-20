Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Piscotty took Padres closer Brad Hand deep in the ninth for his fifth homer of the year. The solo shot tied the game at 2-2 and the A's eventually won the game in the 10th. Piscotty entered June hitting .227 and he's steadily raised that to a .242 average while registering 11 RBI during the month. The 27-year-old is hitting just .178/.259/.301 against lefties (which is far below his career averages of .263/.364/.444 against southpaws) while hitting .273/.325/.413 against right-handers on the year.

