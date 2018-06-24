Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's victory over the White Sox.

The homer, Piscotty's sixth of the season, was a one-out shot off Dylan Covey. The outfielder is now hitting .311 with three homers in the month of June, though a slow start means his season line still sits at a mediocre .249/.318/.395.