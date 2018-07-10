Piscotty went 3-for-4 with two RBI from a solo home run and an RBI single in a win over the Astros on Monday.

Piscotty launched his 10th homer of the season in the seventh to snap a scoreless tie before adding an insurance run in the eighth with a timely single that plated Khris Davis. The outfielder has now left the yard in three consecutive contests and is hitting .364 (8-for-22) with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over his last five games overall.