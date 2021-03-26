Piscotty has hit both of his spring home runs in two of the three games he's played following a six-day absence due to a wrist injury.

The veteran outfielder has seemingly corroborated the fitness of his previously injured wrist with a pair of two-run blasts against the White Sox and Mariners on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The strong performances are in stark contrast to the rest of Piscotty's forgettable spring, so much so they still only brought his Cactus League average to .200 (35 plate appearances).