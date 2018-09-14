Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Piscotty connected on his 24th homer of the season off Dylan Bundy in the second inning. He also extended his hitting streak to 14 games with the effort, and he now has nine home runs and 23 RBI in his last 23 appearances.

