Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 4-2 win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Piscotty teamed up with Stephen Vogt to take Cristian Javier deep for back-to-back solo shots. It was Piscotty's fourth home run of the year and the veteran outfielder is slashing a sub-par .218/.283/.376 on the season. Although he hasn't built much momentum this year, Piscotty now has four hits over his last two games.