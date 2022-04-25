Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 2-0 win Sunday over Texas.
Piscotty provided all of the game's offense with one swing of the bat in the fourth inning. It was the first home run of the season for the 31-year-old and he has extra-base hits in both games since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. The outfielder has a solid .876 OPS for the season which includes a .400 OBP. He has hit fifth in the Oakland lineup in both games since his return.
