Piscotty went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win against Seattle.

Piscotty got the A's on the boardin the fifth inning with a solo blast before putting the game out of reach with a three-run shot in the eighth. The 27-year-old outfielder has enjoyed his first season in Oakland, swatting 21 homers and 68 RBI with a .262 average this year.