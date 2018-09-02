Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Homers twice, drives in five runs
Piscotty went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win against Seattle.
Piscotty got the Athletics on the board in the fifth inning with a solo blast before putting the game out of reach with a three-run shot in the eighth. The 27-year-old outfielder has enjoyed his first season in Oakland, swatting 21 homers and 68 RBI with a .262 average this year.
