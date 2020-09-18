Piscotty (knee) will be available off the bench Friday against the Giants and hopes to rejoin the lineup Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 29-year-old has been sidelined since Monday when he sustained the knee injury on an attempt to catch a ball at the wall. Piscotty had and MRI come back clean Wednesday and should avoid the injured list, barring a setback.
