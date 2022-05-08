The Athletics officially placed Piscotty on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left calf strain, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Piscotty's move to the IL frees up a spot on the 26-man active roster for fellow outfielder Ramon Laureano, who was reinstated from the restricted list after completing the 80-game suspension he received last August. The return of Laureano means that Piscotty may not have a clear path to an everyday role even when the latter moves past the calf strain. Whenever he's healthy, Piscotty will likely have to battle Seth Brown and Chad Pinder for starts in left field.