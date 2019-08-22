Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: In Thursday's lineup
Piscotty (ankle) is starting in right field and hitting sixth Thursday against the Yankees.
He was removed from Wednesday's game with a sore ankle that he has been managing since last week. Piscotty could get some maintenance days over the rest of the season in an effort to manage the injury.
