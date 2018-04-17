Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Keeps surging in Monday's win
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in an 8-1 win over the White Sox on Monday.
Following a slow start that was disturbingly reminiscent of his lackluster 2017, Piscotty has seemingly hit his stride. Factoring in Monday's production, the 27-year-old outfielder has a trio of multi-hit efforts over his last four games, and he's now sporting a six-game hitting streak. Piscotty has 14 of his 16 hits on the season in April, along with his only home run and six of his eight RBI.
