Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Piscotty owns an 11-game hitting streak and already has four long balls in the month of September, bringing him to 74 RBI and a career-high 23 homers this season. He should continue being a solid contributor down the stretch run.

More News
Our Latest Stories