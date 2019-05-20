Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Knocks in three in suspended game
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a two-run double against the Tigers on Sunday in a game suspended due to weather in the seventh inning.
Piscotty extended his hitting streak to seven games with his third multi-hit effort of the last five contests. The surging outfielder has reached base in 15 consecutive games overall, raising his average 17 points in the process.
