Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Knocks in three Tuesday
Piscotty went 2-for-3 with three RBI from a two-run double and a sacrifice fly and also hit another two-bagger in 10-2 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
Next to Jed Lowrie, Piscotty is the Athletics' hottest hitter, as he's now racked up four two-hit efforts over the last five games. The 27-year-old outfielder is also starting to square up on the ball more consistently, as he's now racked up three of his five extra-base hits on the season over the last four games, a tally consisting of three doubles and one home run.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Keeps surging in Monday's win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Hits first home run•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Extends modest hitting streak Friday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Pair of hits in Thursday's loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: On base thrice in Sunday's loss•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.