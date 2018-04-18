Piscotty went 2-for-3 with three RBI from a two-run double and a sacrifice fly and also hit another two-bagger in 10-2 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Next to Jed Lowrie, Piscotty is the Athletics' hottest hitter, as he's now racked up four two-hit efforts over the last five games. The 27-year-old outfielder is also starting to square up on the ball more consistently, as he's now racked up three of his five extra-base hits on the season over the last four games, a tally consisting of three doubles and one home run.