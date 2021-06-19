Piscotty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist sprain Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Piscotty didn't appear in either of the last two games, and he's apparently managing a wrist injury. It's not yet clear whether he'll miss more than the minimum of 10 days, but he'll see a specialist in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury, Gallegos reports. Skye Bolt was recalled to fill a depth role in his absence.