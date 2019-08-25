Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Lands on IL
Piscotty (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty suffered a right ankle sprain over a week ago while sliding into second base, and the injury never really healed, resulting in a trip to the injured list. It's unclear if he'll be ready to return after the 10-day minimum, but with Ramon Laureano (leg) also on the IL, look for Mark Canha and Chad Pinder to get plenty of looks in center and right field.
