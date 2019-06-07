Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and another run scored in Thursday's 7-4 victory at Angel Stadium.

Piscotty launched Oakland's only home run of the night with a solo shot off reliever Jaime Barria in the seventh inning. He also singled and scored in the fourth, then added another run to the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The 28-year-old still hasn't reached breakout-season status just yet, though if he continues hitting this way, he might still have a chance. Overall, he's batting .261/.327/.422 with eight homers, 31 runs scored and 26 RBI.