Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Launches homer in win
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and another run scored in Thursday's 7-4 victory at Angel Stadium.
Piscotty launched Oakland's only home run of the night with a solo shot off reliever Jaime Barria in the seventh inning. He also singled and scored in the fourth, then added another run to the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The 28-year-old still hasn't reached breakout-season status just yet, though if he continues hitting this way, he might still have a chance. Overall, he's batting .261/.327/.422 with eight homers, 31 runs scored and 26 RBI.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Pops seventh homer•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Plates two in return•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back as designated hitter•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Battling illness•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Late scratch Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...