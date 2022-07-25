Piscotty went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.
The veteran left the yard for the third time this season to close out a four-run eighth inning for the Athletics, launching a 415-foot shot to left field with Chad Pinder aboard. Piscotty's multi-hit effort was his first since June 29, as the 31-year-old has been mired in a 5-for-39 slump over the 12 games prior to Sunday.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Breather Friday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not starting nightcap•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Strikes out thrice in return•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Checks back into starting nine•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Remains sidelined•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Still sitting•