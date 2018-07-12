Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Leaves after getting hit by pitch
Piscotty left Wednesday's game against the Astros after getting hit by a pitch in the arm, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty remained in the game to run the bases but was pulled before taking his position in the field in the bottom of the inning. The severity of the issue should become clear after the game.
