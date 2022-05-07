Piscotty left Friday's loss to the Twins in the second inning after getting thrown out at the plate and is considered day-to-day with calf tightness.

The outfielder singled to lead off the frame and stole a base with two outs to get himself into scoring position, but Piscotty appeared to slow down after rounding third on an Elvis Andrus single and Trevor Larnach's throw from left field beat him easily. The fragile 31-year-old was starting his fifth straight game before suffering his latest injury, but with Ramon Laureano due back from his suspension Sunday, Piscotty's playing time was likely about to dwindle even if he were healthy.