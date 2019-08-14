Piscotty (illness) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

Piscotty's bout with the flu was relatively quick, as he returned after missing just one game with the illness. His 389-foot shot to left in the fifth off Madison Bumgarner opened the scoring on the night for both clubs and was his third in the last five games. Piscotty has opened August with a bang overall, as he's now hitting .321 (9-for-28) and has already driven in six runs across his first eight contests of the month.