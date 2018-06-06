Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Likely out Wednesday
Piscotty is expected to miss Wednesday's tilt against the Rangers due to a quadriceps injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty is dealing with a minor quadriceps injury, and he'll be listed as day-to-day moving forward. Mark Canha figures to get the start in right field with Piscotty on the shelf, although the outfield could become a bit thin with Matt Joyce (back) landing on the disabled list Wednesday. Chad Pinder and recent call-up Nick Martini could also see playing time until Oakland's starting corner outfielders are healthy.
