Piscotty is expected to miss Wednesday's tilt against the Rangers due to a quadriceps injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty is dealing with a minor quadriceps injury, and he'll be listed as day-to-day moving forward. Mark Canha figures to get the start in right field with Piscotty on the shelf, although the outfield could become a bit thin with Matt Joyce (back) landing on the disabled list Wednesday. Chad Pinder and recent call-up Nick Martini could also see playing time until Oakland's starting corner outfielders are healthy.