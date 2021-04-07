Piscotty will start in right field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Piscotty is notably being included in the lineup versus a right-handed pitcher (Trevor Bauer) after he appeared to be stuck in a short-side platoon role in right field to begin the season. Chad Pinder's (knee) move to the 10-day injured list appears to have reopened more work for Piscotty against righties, but the 30-year-old is still expected to find himself in the bottom third of the lineup for most of those matchups.