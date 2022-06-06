Piscotty (calf) continues to regularly take swings in the batting cage as part of his hitting progression and will remain in Oakland for ongoing rehab work during the Athletics' upcoming road trip, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder remains without a firm timetable for return according to manager Mark Kotsay, but the Athletics' skipper did say Sunday the team is in process of putting together an updated rehab plan that will allow Piscotty to "do a lot more baseball activity in the near future." Piscotty last saw game action May 6, so a multi-game rehab assignment is a virtual certainty before he's deemed ready for activation.