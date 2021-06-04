Piscotty has been dealing with an ankle injury recently and isn't starting Friday against the Rockies, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty had started each of the last two games, but manager Bob Melvin said that the outfielder is dealing with a "slight ankle thing." Although he's reportedly feeling better Friday, Seth Brown will start in right field and bat fourth.
