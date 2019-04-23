Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Mashes fourth homer
Piscotty went 2-for-3 with solo home run, a double, three RBI and a run in Oakland's 6-1 victory over the Rangers on Monday.
It was a big day at the dish for the 28-year-old, who cranked his fourth homer of the season with a solo shot off Mike Minor in the second inning, before adding a two-run double later in the game. He's now sporting a respectable .258/.327/.441 slash line through 93 at-bats.
