Piscotty went 2-for-3 with solo home run, a double, three RBI and a run in Oakland's 6-1 victory over the Rangers on Monday.

It was a big day at the dish for the 28-year-old, who cranked his fourth homer of the season with a solo shot off Mike Minor in the second inning, before adding a two-run double later in the game. He's now sporting a respectable .258/.327/.441 slash line through 93 at-bats.