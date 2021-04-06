Piscotty, who's started in just two of the Athletics' first five games, is slated to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers and is "maybe a little bit more targeted with lefties right now" according to manager Bob Melvin, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty did knock a pinch-hit single and subsequently scored in Monday's loss to Los Angeles, and he'll return to the starting nine against southpaw Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday. The veteran outfielder started Saturday's and Sunday's games against right-handers Lance McCullers and Jose Urquidy, respectively, going a combined 0-for-7 in those contests. Melvin's comments seem to imply Piscotty could draw most of his starts for the time being versus lefties, a handedness against which he owns a career .279/.361/.479 slash, .359 wOBA and .200 ISO across 649 plate appearances.