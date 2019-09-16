Piscotty is dealing with ankle soreness and may not be ready to return before the regular season ends, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty was able to shed his air cast Saturday and would later take batting practice, but his ankle isn't responding well to activity. Skipper Bob Melvin stated that it might be difficult for Piscotty to return to full strength before the season ends, per Slusser, though a timeline for his return could become more clear within the next few days.