Piscotty was placed on the paternity list Friday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 30-year-old will be away from the team for a few days to be with his family for the birth of his child. Piscotty should be back for Monday's series opener against the Twins, since the paternity list has a three-day maximum. Vimael Machin was recalled from the alternate training site in a corresponding move.