Piscotty (knee) underwent an MRI on Wednesday that didn't reveal a serious injury, John Hickey of SI.com reports.
Piscotty has been sidelined for three consecutive games after hurting his knee in an attempt to catch a ball at the wall. However, he said that his knee felt good Wednesday and that his MRI revealed some inflammation on the patella tendon in his knee. Piscotty said that he hopes to return to action in less than a week, which should afford enough time for inflammation to subside.
