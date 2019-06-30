Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: MRI scheduled for Monday
Piscotty (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The Athletics initially planned to send Piscotty in for tests Sunday, but he'll instead have his sprained right knee examined a day later as the team looks to determine the extent of his setback. Manager Bob Melvin offered optimism Sunday that Piscotty's injury wasn't as serious as the Athletics initially feared, but the 28-year-old still landed on the 10-day injured list. Mark Canha and Chad Pinder will likely draw most of the starts in right field while Piscotty is sidelined.
