Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Piscotty has been rolling for most of June, although he'd hit a minor bump in the road with an 0-for-7 tally over the two games prior to Thursday. He was able to bounce back with his third multi-hit effort over the last six games overall in the win, however, and has slashed .309/.394/.531 over 94 plate appearances in June.