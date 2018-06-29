Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Multi-hit effort in victory
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.
Piscotty has been rolling for most of June, although he'd hit a minor bump in the road with an 0-for-7 tally over the two games prior to Thursday. He was able to bounce back with his third multi-hit effort over the last six games overall in the win, however, and has slashed .309/.394/.531 over 94 plate appearances in June.
