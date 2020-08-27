Piscotty went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Piscotty garnered the only multi-hit effort of the game for either club, making it the fourth time in the last six games he's contributed a two-hit performance. The surge has already boosted Piscotty's batting average 27 points to .267, and much of his production has been meaningful -- factoring in Wednesday's RBI, the veteran outfielder has driven in nine runs during that span.
